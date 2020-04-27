Coronavirus : AYUSH Ministry shares ‘AYUSH KWATH’ recipe for improving immunity

Ministry of AYUSH is recommending the public to use a herbal decoction as an immunity-enhancing measure against the novel coronavirus. The ministry claimed that ‘AYUSH KWATH’ formulation can help boost the immune system, the body’s first line of defense against bacteria and viruses.

The AYUSH ministry, in a letter, directed states and union territories to start commercial production of the herbal formulation claiming that it enhances immunity. The instruction comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. AYUSH KWATH is a combination of four medicinal herbs commonly used in every Indian kitchen – basil leaves (tulsi), cinnamon bark (dalchini), Zingiber officinale (sunthi), and krishna marich (Piper nigrum). Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on lockdown, had recommended the use of alternative medicine as suggested by the AYUSH ministry to boost immunity.