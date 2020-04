Coronavirus : Over 50 madrassa students test positive for COVID19

In a shocking report, Over 53 children have tested positive for Coronavirus in Kanpur. These kids belong to three madrassas of Kanpur. 36 out of these 53 kids are from madrassa situated at Kuli Bazar of Anwarganj.

These children are under the age-group of 10 to 20 years.

More details awaited…