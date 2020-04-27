Coronavirus : PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers at 10 am Today

At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have neared 27,000-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with chief ministers through video conferencing to discuss the way forward in the fight against the COVID-19. It is expected that the discussions with the chief ministers would focus on a graded exit from the ongoing nationwide lockdown along with an economic package.

Notably, this is the latest video conference of PM Modi with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

The meeting of PM Modi with the CMs comes at a time when the Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities in the country. But some states, more specifically five, are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.