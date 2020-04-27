Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 positive cases crosses 3 million globally

The confirmed coronavirus cases in India neared the 28,000-mark on Monday with 872 deaths. Of the 27,892 cases, 20,835 are active, while 6185 are recoveries. Entering the last week of the 40-day lockdown imposed to stem the transmission of COVID-19, all eyes are now on the post-lockdown strategy that the Centre and state governments will reveal after today’s confernce

Key demands likely to be made by states in the Monday meeting would be special trains to transport migrant workers to their home states, permission to allow more economic activities in non-hotspots, financial resources to support small businesses and the vulnerable, and additional testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Globally, COVID19 positive cases crosses the 3 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 3,003,352 confirmed. At least 207,094 people have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.