Coronavirus: UAE reports 536 new cases of COVID19, 5 deaths

Another 536 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 10,349, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced on Sunday.

Five more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 76.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.