Ministry of Health in Kuwait has updated the data of coronavirus infection in the country. As per the data released, 213 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total infection has rised to 3288.

Two death due to the pandemic was reported. 64 patients were in intensive care, 30 of them are in critical condition. The death toll has reached 22. 206 People were recovered. The total number of recovered people has also rised to 1012.