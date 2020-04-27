COVID 19: Plasma therapy test on man becomes success after recovery. Know the details here

In a first for India, a COVID-19 patient in Delhi who was treated with convalescent plasma therapy has completely recovered, press reported.

A 49-year-old, male patient who had tested positive for coronavirus infection on 4 April was admitted at the dedicated COVID-19 facility in East Block of Max Hospital, Saket, with moderate symptoms and a history of fever and respiratory issues, the same day. He had been taken off ventilator support seven days ago, the India Today report said.

When he was admitted, he had moderate symptoms but had a history of respiratory issues. His condition started deteriorating in the next few days and he had to be put on ventilator support after he developed pneumonia with Type-I respiratory failure, according to the report.

When the patient showed no signs of improvement, his family arranged for a donor for extracting plasma. The donor had recovered from COVID-19 three weeks before she donated plasma to the 49-year-old man. She had earlier tested negative twice consecutively and had to undergo another test during donation along with other standard tests for infections like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV. She was allowed to donate the plasma after chances of all the above-mentioned infections were ruled out, the report added.