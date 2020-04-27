Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases touches 2000 in Oman

Oman has updated the date of coronavirus infection in the country. The Ministry of Health in Oman has made the updates on Monday.

As per the data released by the Ministry, 51 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the country. In this 37 are Omanis and 14 are foreigners. The total number of cases has rised to 2049. 364 people had recovered from the infection. 10 Deaths were also reported.

The ministry also advises citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, and following healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.