Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

In the Forex market, the domestic currency, Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange,the Indian rupee has opened at 76.14 against the US dollar. The rupee gained by as much as 41 paise – or 0.54% – to touch 76.04 at the strongest level of the day, before shutting shop at 76.24.

The Indian rupee is trading at 20.73 against UAE dirham. The rupee has gained against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies was trading lower at 0.39%.

At the current level, the Indian rupee is down 6.84% against the US dollar so far this year.