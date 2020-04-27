J&K : Three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Lower Munda area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday. The joint operation launched by CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police is still going on.

The encounter started after the terrorists opened fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area. This was the second encounter in last 12 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir police said one body has been recovered so far from the site of encounter.

At least four terrorists were killed and a jawan was injured during an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Sunday (April 26). The identities of the slain terrorists are still unknonw. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have suspended mobile internet in the district.