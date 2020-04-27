NORKA director issues important announcement for Malayali expats

O.V. Mustafa, the director of Norka Roots under the Kerala government has issued an important announcement for those Malayali expats who wants to return to home. The Norka Roots director made it clear that to register in the Norka Roots website for returning home, no Covid-19 negative certificate is required.

“The government is putting in place a mechanism to test all returnees upon arrival. There is no need for them to furnish a negative certificate,” Mustafa said to Khaleej Times. “The registration form asks applicants if they have already done a test, but there is no mechanism on the website to upload a copy of a negative Covid-19 certificate either. Applicants only need to furnish their basic details as per the website requests”, he added.

“The government is thinking ahead. It is looking to create proper infrastructure to ensure smooth transit at the airport whenever it opens up. Just to understand what are the needs of the people, and to take an exact account of how many want to return to Kerala,” he explained.

Norka Roots is the Kerala government’s welfare body for non-resident Keralites. It has launched a website to accept registrations from non-resident Keralites wishing to return home following the end of the nation-wide lockdown in India.

He explained the registration process is a data collection exercise for the government to gauge the needs of the people who wish to return.