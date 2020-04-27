DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

NORKA director issues important announcement for Malayali expats

Apr 27, 2020, 03:50 pm IST

O.V. Mustafa, the director of Norka Roots under the Kerala government has issued an important announcement for those Malayali expats who wants to return to home. The Norka Roots director made it clear that to register in the Norka Roots website for returning home, no Covid-19 negative  certificate is  required.

“The government is putting in place a mechanism to test all returnees upon arrival. There is no need for them to furnish a negative certificate,” Mustafa said to  Khaleej Times.  “The registration form asks applicants if they have already done a test, but there is no mechanism on the website to upload a copy of a negative Covid-19 certificate either. Applicants only need to furnish their basic details as per the website requests”, he added.

“The government is thinking ahead. It is looking to create proper infrastructure to ensure smooth transit at the airport whenever it opens up. Just to understand what are the needs of the people, and to take an exact account of how many want to return to Kerala,” he explained.

Norka Roots is the  Kerala government’s welfare body for non-resident Keralites. It has  launched a website to accept registrations from non-resident Keralites wishing to return home following the end of the nation-wide lockdown in India.

He explained the registration process is a data collection exercise for the government to gauge the needs of the people who wish to return.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close