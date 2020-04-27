Sex during Corona Lockdown : Tips to keep in mind for an incredible orgasm

Here are 11 sex tips to keep in mind for an incredible orgasm.

Experiment with Positions Every Once in a While

Sex can get really monotonous if positions aren’t changed every once in a while. To make sure things are all fun and interesting in the bedroom, experiment with positions to make your sex life spicier!

Experiment with Sex Toys

There are a variety of sex toys and vibrators available in the market for both men and women. Not only with using a sex toy add an element of excitement, but it can also give you and your partner an intense orgasm.

Keep Tissues in Handy

Keep fresh tissues and towels in handy for the aftermath. If you are one of those organised AF couples, you could always have a “sex towel” that you could use every time you have had sex.

Don’t shy Away from Expressing Your Deepest Desires

Communicate to each other while having sex. Express what you want to be done to you. Don’t shy away from expressing your deepest, darkest desires to your partner.

Respect Each Other

If there is something that your partner is uncomfortable with in bed, make sure you don’t force them into indulging it. Never forget to respect each other’s preferences in bed.

Don’t Just Stick to the Bedroom

Get frisky! Move out of the bedroom and explore other rooms including the bathroom, kitchen, and the dining room.

Feel Each Other’s Bodies

Don’t rush to reach out for climax. Instead, take some time, explore each other’s bodies, spot each your partner’s erogenous zones and try to feel each and every part of your partner’s body.

Talk Dirty

Talking dirty can enhance your sex too. When in bed, before starting to have sex, talk dirty to each other. This will make your partner create visual scenarios in their head and that’s only going to turn them on even more.

Maintain Sexual Hygiene

Maintaining sexual hygiene before and after sex is of utmost importance. Clean your bedsheets, take a shower and make sure you keep your genitals clean before and after the act.

Use a Lube

While the vagina can naturally lubricate itself, using a good lube can also come in handy. Using a lubricant helps the penetration smoother. It makes a woman’s vaginal skin soft, hereby making penetration friction-free.

Tried Edging Yet?

Edging is when you try to control your orgasm just when you’re about to cum. When you try and hold back an orgasm just before climax, it allows you and your partner to enjoy a longer sex session.