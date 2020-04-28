Big alligator shocks internet. See the viral video here

A huge gator was found wandering along a highway in Florida. An unusually large alligator was found wandering on a road in Florida, USA, during the ongoing gator mating season. The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers received a surprise on Sunday morning when they spotted the massive reptile taking a stroll along a highway, next to a chain link fence.

The alligator was spotted at the appropriately named Alligator Alley of Interstate 75 in Collier County

Troopers met this large?on Alligator Alley in Collier County this morning! Way to atleast stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes! pic.twitter.com/L9SsC63mDI — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) April 26, 2020

The gator was relocated by a trapper, reports UPI.