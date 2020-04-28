DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Big alligator shocks internet. See the viral video here

Apr 28, 2020, 04:35 pm IST

A huge gator was found wandering along a highway in Florida. An unusually large alligator was found wandering on a road in Florida, USA, during the ongoing gator mating season. The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers received a surprise on Sunday morning when they spotted the massive reptile taking a stroll along a highway, next to a chain link fence.

The alligator was spotted at the appropriately named Alligator Alley of Interstate 75 in Collier County

See the viral video here:

The gator was relocated by a trapper, reports UPI.

