Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 211,000 globally

More than three million cases of coronavirus have been officially registered across the world, with nearly 80 per cent in Europe and the United States, according to a tally by AFP.

At least 3,062,054 infections have been detected, including 211,433 deaths, mostly in Europe where there are 1,393,779 cases and 126,233 deaths.

The United States, the country where the pandemic is progressing the most rapidly, has 980,008 cases including 55,637 deaths.

The number of detected cases is believed to represent only a fraction of the true number of infections because most countries carry out only limited testing.