Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 positive cases in India crosses 29,000

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 29,435 on Tuesday with 62 deaths and 1543 new cases in last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The Ministry added saying that this is the sharpest ever increase in death cases in India. Of the total cases, 21,632 are active cases while 6868 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 934 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with the total number of COVID-19 cases at 8,590. On Monday, the state recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll at 27, the biggest jump in casualties since 25 people succumbed to the dreaded virus on April 9, health officials said. Reports inform that with the large number of casualties, the state’s death toll touched 369 on Monday, up from 342 on Sunday.