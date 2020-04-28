Coronavirus : UAE reports 490 new cases of COVID19, 6 deaths

The UAE on Monday announced 490 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of patients in the country to 10,839.

Six more deaths from coronavirus have also been confirmed, bringing the country’s death toll to 82, Dr. Amna Al Shamsi, a spokesperson for UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, said during the media briefing.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 112 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the total number of patients recovered from the virus in the UAE to 2,090.

The ministry expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The new coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting 29,984 COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.