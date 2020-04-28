Covid-19: State of emergency announced by President

Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the President of Egypt has announced the extension of state of emergency imposed in the country. The emergency is extended for a period of three months from Tuesday.

Egypt is the most populous country in the Arab world, with almost 100 million people, who have been under state of emergency restrictions since April 2017. The restrictions were first put in place due to an ISIS-affiliated group bombing two Coptic Christian churches in April 2017. More than 40 people were killed in the attack. They have been renewed at regular intervals since then .

In accordance with the decision, the armed forces and police will take the necessary steps to confront the dangers of terrorism and its financing, maintain security throughout the country, protect public and private property and ensure the safety of people.

Egyptians faced further restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, with authorities instigating a nighttime curfew in March and banning mass gatherings despite the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.