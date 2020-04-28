Man breaks wive’s spine after losing in ludo

A man beat up his wife after he lost while playing an online game with her in Gujarat’s Vadodara amid the nationwide lockdown, the police said.

The woman got a spinal injury due to the beating, they said.

She had asked her husband to play the game Ludo online on a mobile phone with her so as to keep him indoors during the coronavirus lockdown, an official said today.

The incident came to light last weekend when the woman, a resident of Vemali locality, called up Abhyam helpline for victims of domestic violence stating that she was severely assaulted by her husband, the official said.

The man started beating up his wife every time he lost a game to her, forcing her to consult a doctor for spine injuries, the official added.

“The woman sustained injuries to her spine and had to go to a doctor. Once she got back, she immediately called up the Abhyam helpline number 181. Our staff counselled the couple and asked the woman if she needed any protection, which she refused,” said Chandrakant Makwana, Project Coordinator, Abhyam.

The woman decided to go to her mother’s house in the city instead, he said.