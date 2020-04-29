Amitabh Bachchan shares his bikini pictures: See pics

Bollywood’s ‘Big B’ has shared a funny post on Wednesday. The veteran superstar of Indian cinema has shared a ‘bikini’ picture of him on social media. On Wednesday, the actor celebrated 37 years of his film ‘Mahaan’. He has shared a behind the scenes picture from the film.

“Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta , unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini , it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !!”, Big B captioned the post.

The picture shows Amitabh in a striped vest and shorts,walking with a small trolley. It received over 4.3 lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours.

“37 years .. ! 37 years of ‘MAHAAN’ .. the triple role .. the star cast .. the making the travel the days of work .. and the joy of a first attempt at a triple role .. VFX never heard of .. yet trick camera work and the efficiency of the technology within limitations .. “, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog.