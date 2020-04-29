Coronavirus : Around 40 gather for namaz in Mosque amid lockdown , pelted stones at police

Many cases of people violating lockdown in the country have been observed throughout the month. In the latest such case, around forty Muslims in Aurangabad gathered on Monday at a mosque to offer ‘namaz’ completely defying the lockdown orders to curb the spread of the virus.

When the local police reached the spot to investigate the matter after a tip-off citing the ban on religious and social gatherings due to the ongoing health crisis in the country, the namaazis engaged in violence against the policemen. As per Aurangabad (rural) Superintendent of Police, Mokshada Patil, when some of them were arrested by the police for violating lockdown, the locals pelted stones on the police leading to injuries to some of the police officers.

SP Patil said, “Yesterday, we received information that 40 people had gathered to offer namaz. When some of them were being brought to the police station, locals pelted stones at police injuring three personnel. 31 accused have been arrested and we will nab others soon.” The incident happened at 7:30 pm on Monday. SP Patil claimed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the same.

As per reports, the group that attacked the Police was also supported by women present in the area who also started attacking the Police. An officer and two other policemen were attacked and additional forces had to be summoned in order to prevent further attacks against them. The mob fled when the additional forces came to the aid of the policemen under attack. The three injured policemen have been hospitalised and are receiving treatment at a hospital in Paithan, Aurangabad.