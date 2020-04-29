Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 1000 in India

India’s COVID-19 tally surged to 31,332 on Wednesday with 73 deaths and 1,897 new cases reported in past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. This is the sharpest ever increase in death cases in India. Of the total cases, 22,629 are active cases while 7,695 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1007 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on April 29.

Of the affected states in India, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected with 9,318 coronavirus cases. According to state health officials, 729 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. With the large number of fatalities, the death toll in the state touched 400, up from 369 on Monday.