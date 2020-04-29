Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 217,000 globally

Worldwide, the number of people confirmed to have coronavirus has risen to more than three million, and at least 217,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 955,000 people have recovered.

China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China. State and national leaders in the United States signalled an increasing willingness to curtail coronavirus-related lockdowns even as increased testing showed that the number of people infected by the virus surpassed one million for the first time.

More than 57,000 people have died from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, public health officials at Johns Hopkins University reported.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey rose by 92 in the last 24 hours to 2,992, health ministry data showed, continuing a downward trend.The total number of cases rose by 2,392 to 114,653, the data showed, the highest total outside Western Europe or the United States.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 382, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the total of people infected since the start of the outbreak reached 201,505. The daily tally of new infections stood at 2,091.People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 105,205, including 1,863 people in intensive care. Of those originally infected, 68,941 were declared recovered.

Pakistan has registered its deadliest day in terms of deaths from the coronavirus, with at least 20 people dying, taking the country’s toll to 301 deaths since the outbreak began in late February, government data shows.Cases in the South Asian nation have been spiking since last week, with 751 new infections recorded on Monday, taking the overall number of cases to 14,079.