Coronavirus : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shares a happy news amid lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this morning that only three of 529 journalists and media persons screened for the COVID-19 virus had tested positive. Mr Kejriwal said he was “praying for (the) speedy recovery” of those infected by the virus and also offered “best wishes” to all journalists, stating “your work is very important, especially during a pandemic”.

The decision to test all journalists and media persons came after a number of their colleagues in Mumbai and Chennai tested positive.