Coronavirus Lockdown : Kerala Govt issues order to provide ration cards within 24 hours of application

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : From now on,Ration card will be issued within 24-hours of submission of application. Kerala government has issued an order regarding this on Tuesday. It was the Food and Civil Supplies department that came up with the order after it received several complaints regarding many people not receiving food grains supplied by the central and state governments due to the lack of ration cards.

People can apply for ration cards through Akshaya centres by providing various details such as Aadhar card copy, passport size photo, an affidavit from councillor or panchayat member and phone number.

Strict action will be taken against those who provide wrong details. Once the application gets approved, the ration cards can be downloaded from the website and will be provided through the Akshaya centres.