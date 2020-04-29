Coronavirus : Pakistani Senator tests positive for COVID-19

A Pakistani Senator has tested positive for COVID-19, media reports said on Tuesday.He has been identified as Independent Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mirza Mohammad Afridi.

Afridi, who hails from erstwhile Fata, said that he had gone to Peshawar last week, where he had distributed ration bags in different areas of the city, reported Dawn News.

He started experiencing high temperature and body pain a few days back and had gotten himself tested “as a precautionary measure”, reported the Pakistani newspaper.He is currently in isolation in his Lahore residence.