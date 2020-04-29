Coronavirus : UAE reports 541 new cases of COVID19, 7 deaths

The UAE has detected another 541 cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing its total to 11,380, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Tuesday.

According to the MoHAP, seven more people have died from the virus. The UAE’s death toll now stands at 89.

The Ministry said that the dead – who came from several different nationalities – suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses.

Additionally, 91 people were confirmed to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,181.