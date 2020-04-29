Coronavirus : UAE requests Modi Govt to send doctors and nurses to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

According to latest reports, The United Arab Emirates has requested the government to send Indian doctors and nurses to help the Emirates fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE, a federation of seven emirates with a population of less than 10 million people, has already reported 11,000 Covid-19 cases and has been adding an average of 500 patients every day.It relies heavily on foreign-educated doctors and paramedics including those from India to staff its hospitals.

Some of them were on leave when governments in Delhi and Abu Dhabi cancelled all commercial flights to stop the coronavirus diseases from spreading their respective countries.

“We have received two requests. One, to allow the healthcare providers who were travelling to India when commercial flights were cancelled to return to UAE to resume their duties,” a top government functionary said.

The second, is permission to hire or avail the services of doctors and nurses for a shorter duration to tide over the immediate crisis.

“The requests are being considered of the government,” the official said.

Officials said Abu Dhabi had offered to send a special plane to fly the Indian healthcare professionals employed by its hospitals.