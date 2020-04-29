COVID 19: India post now delivers essential items

The conventional mail at your door service, India Post, is not only delivering letters during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also the much needed masks and medicines.

The android mobile application of Department of Posts, “Post Info,” has been helpful in delivering medicines and masks to the people at their doorsteps during the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said.

“There has been no let up in our services due to the lockdown. Our employees have been working in these stressful conditions. Apart from the regular services, we have delivered medicines and masks too, to people based on their request,” the official added.

Customers can avail all postal services viz mails, Post Bank, Savings Bank, Insurance, Financial Services, uninterruptedly.

“After successful submission of the request, a unique reference number will be generated to enable him or her to track the status of the request,” the department said in a release.

The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore for Android users