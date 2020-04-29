Covid-19 Updates: 143 new cases announced in Oman

143 confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman. This was announced by Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman. In this 143 cases, 101 new cases were of expats and 42 of Omanis.Thus the total confirmed cases in the country has rised to 2274.

The total recoveries in the country has rised to 364. The death toll has reached 10 deaths.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme Committee and the MOH, as well as staying at home and not going out unless necessary.