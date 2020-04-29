Covid-19 Updates: 643 new cases reported in Qatar

643 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar. The health ministry of the state has informed that no death was reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

109 people had recovered from the deadly infection. The total number of cases has rised to 12564.

Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has also announced that more than 91,000 have been tested for Covid-19, .

The Ministry of Public Health announced Wednesday the registration of 643 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the recovery of 109 cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 1,243. #QNA pic.twitter.com/Imc8b5lC1a — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) April 29, 2020

Most of the new cases registered are of expatriate workers in different occupations who have been in contact with previously discovered cases.