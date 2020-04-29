DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 643 new cases reported in Qatar

Apr 29, 2020, 09:46 pm IST

643 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar. The health ministry of the state has informed that no death was reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

109 people had recovered from the deadly infection. The total number of cases has rised to 12564.

Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has also announced that more than 91,000 have been tested for Covid-19, .

Most of the new cases registered are of  expatriate workers in different occupations who have been in contact with previously discovered cases.

