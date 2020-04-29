COVID 19: US crosses one million cases

The number of people infected by the coronavirus in the United States has sky rocketed crossing one million. At the same time, the fatalities jumped to nearly 59,000. Several states initiated the process to reopen their economies amidst signs of decline in both new cases and deaths.

“We continue to pray for the victims as well as for those Americans who are grieving their lost ones and their loved ones. There’s never been anything like this. We suffer with one heart but we will prevail. We are coming back, and we’re coming back strong,” US President Donald Trump said at the White House during his remarks on the Paycheck Protection Program.

The US became the first country in the world to have more than one million cases of coronavirus. It accounts for nearly one-third of the 3.1 million cases globally.

With nearly 59,000 deaths, the US also accounts for one-fourth of the over 2,13,000 global fatalities.

“Now that our experts believe the worst days of the pandemic are behind us, Americans are looking forward to the safe and rapid reopening of our country,” Trump said.

“Throughout this ordeal, millions of hard-working Americans have been asked to really make tremendous, tremendous sacrifices. It is sacrifices like nobody thought would even be possible; nobody thought we would ever be talking about something like this,” he said.