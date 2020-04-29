Lockdown: Home Ministry will issue new guidelines from May 4

The Ministry of Home Affairs will issue new updated guidelines on nationwide lockdwon on May 4. This was announced by spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come,” said the MHA spokesperson. This comes less than a week before the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. The government said strict lockdown will be followed till May 3, adding that shutdown caused “tremendous gains and improvement in the situation”, tweeted MHA spokesperson.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25. The lockdown was further extended till May 3.