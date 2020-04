Migrant labourers who do not have coronavirus symptoms can move to their home states now, the Centre said today, issuing a set of guidelines for it. The guidelines come less than a week before the lockdown is set to end.

The order from the home ministry asked the states to appoint nodal bodies and draw up protocols for the migrants’ movement.

“The moving person(s) would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed,” the order read.