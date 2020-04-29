Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest Newscelebrities

Love soaked pictures of celebrity couples Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya define ‘love’: See pics

Apr 29, 2020, 11:24 pm IST

Celebrity couples of South Indian film industry Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Naga Chaitanya  are  lcoked doewn in their home due the nationwide lockdown. The pretty actress has celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The actress has shared pictures of her birthday celebration with her husband Naga Chaitanya  on social media.

On Tuesday night, Naga Chaitanya hosted a small party for his  wife at home, baked a cake for her. Picture from the midnight celebrations have been posted by Samantha on Instagram, along with a video of Naga Chaitanya preparing the cake for her. “Family…. (no points for guessing what I am praying for),” she captioned her post.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married  in Goa in October 2017. They are one of the most-loved couples of the Telugu film industry and are quite popular and enjoy a massive fan following.

