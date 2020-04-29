Man wins 1 million US dollar lottery jackpot twice a day

A man in Colorado was blessed by fortune twice in a day. The man has won a lottery price of US dollar 1 million twice time a day.

The man identified as Joe B. He has won two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday. The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart.

The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic. Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.