Migrant workers attack employers, police personnel demanding wages

Violence ignited near the IIT Hyderabad campus in Telangana on Wednesday. The violence occurred as a group of migrant workers attacked their employer and police team demanding wages and permission to go home.

The workers attacked the officials of the construction company who had come to request them to resume the work and the police who arrived later to pacify them, throwing stones and vandalising vehicles. At least one police officer was injured.

Around 2600 migrant workers mainly from Odisha,Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are employed in the construction site. They stay in the makeshift camps near the construction sites.The workers complained that they had not received salary for the last two months.

The construction company has promised to pay the pending salaries by Thursday. The workers were constructing a building for the IIT campus in the Sangareddy district.