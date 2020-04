A powerful earthquake hit Baracoa in Cuba . The earthquake struck 48 kilometres south-east of Baracoa region in Cuba. This was informed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) .

The depth of the quake was measured to be 2 km.The 6.6-magnitude earthquake has hit at around 6.30 am local time, with aftershocks measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale shortly afterwards

No immediate casualty or damage was reported.