Price and specifications of Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 revelaed

The details about the upcoming smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has leaked. The details like price, key specifications and about the possible launch has been leaked.

As per reports, the phone will have three cameras on the rear- 64-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 12-megapixel.The Galaxy Fold 2 is also rumoured to feature dual OIS.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is likely to be priced at Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Note series. The phone will have S-Pen stylus support. Some of the upgrades expected on the phone include a larger secondary display, lower storage option (256GB), and 7.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.