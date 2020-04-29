‘Yoga, Shlokas and Bhajans’: Chief Minister recommends new remedy for Covid-19 treatment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has recommended yoga, chants and bhajans for the treatment of coronavirus. The BJP leader said these can be used along with other existing system of treatments.

“Many diseases are cured with love but when it comes to infections like Covid-19 even the mother can’t touch her son. So, along with the prevailing system of treatment, elemental practices in Indian traditions can be tried,”said Shivraj Singh Chouhan on a video conference with religious leaders.

“Maybe we will come out with a module for treatment. It could even reduce the death rate,” he said, suggesting songs, bhajans and shlokas to boost the morale of Covid-19 patients.

“Our sages and vaidyas (ayurveda doctors of the past) have created medicines which increase immunity and we remain healthy. The special trikuta churna-kadha prepared by our AYUSH department is very effective in increasing immunity,” he had said.

Earlier, the BJP government has said that it will distribute 1 crore packets of f 50-gram ayurvedic churan to build immunity.