45-Day infant recovered from Covid-19

An infant aged just 45 day was recovered from the deadly coronavirus infection. This is the youngest patient to be recovered from the pandemic which has hitted the world. The incident is reported from Telengana.

The infant other 13 children aged below 14 years has been recovered form Covid-19 at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The hospital Authorities have handed over the infant and children to their parents following their recovery.

The infant has been brought to hospital from Marlu Village of Mahabubnagar district with a complaint of loose motions and admitted into Gandhi Hospital on testing positive for Corona virus on 10th of this month. He was just 23-day old when he contracted Corona virus.