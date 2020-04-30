Actress Adah Sharma shares her HOT cooking video amid lockdown : Watch Here

Adah Sharma is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films.

Adah Sharma says she has started to cook amid the lockdown — something she doesn’t really like doing.“Since there is a lockdown, there is no shoot but then there is cooking and cleaning stuff that I probably wouldn’t do usually. I don’t really like cooking but I love to eat so I have started cooking. We don’t have households, its just my mom and me. I am playing the piano and have been training in all the stuff that I anyway did but now there is little more time,” Adah said.

Adah says the only silver lining she sees during the lockdown is that the “environment is being happier”.“I see these videos of peacocks and other animals being happy. I think that is the only silver lining that we have. Other than that I am the kind of person who wants to spend time with people I love, I anyway do. So, I don’t need a lockdown as an excuse and if I want to avoid people then I do,” she added.