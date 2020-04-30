Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor’s last words on Twitter goes viral : Watch Here

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30. The 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital on April 29 after he felt some breathing problem.

Kapoor, who had been quite active on social media, had posted his last tweet on April 2. In the tweet, Kapoor said, “An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc…are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind! (sic)”

