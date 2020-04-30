Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 2,28,000 globally

According to latest report, COVID19 worldwide cases have crossed 32,19,240-mark including 2,28,190 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the world has witnessed over 1,056 news cases and 164 new deaths. COVID-19 confirmed cases in United States have crossed 10,64,194-marl including 61,656 deaths making the country the worst-hit country globally with coronavirus.

Next to United States is Spain with 2,36,899 cases including 24,275 deaths becoming the second most affected nation that has been hit by coronavirus. Italy coronavirus confirmed cases have also crossed 2,00,000 mark taking overall cases figure to 20,3591 with more deaths than Spain reported i.e 27,682. Meanwhile, France at present has 1,66,420 confirmed coronavirus cases including 24,087 deaths.