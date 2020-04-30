Coronavirus : Indian Embassy in the UAE launches online portal to collect data of Indians who wish to return home

The Indian Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate General of India in Dubai announced that a data collection form has been launched to create an online database of Indians who wish to travel back to India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The form was launched on Wednesday, April 29. However, the mission clarified that the decision on resumption of passenger flights to India will be taken in due course and an announcement in this regard will be made on its website and social media platforms. All conditions for travel, to be prescribed later, will need to be followed.

The Embassy clarified that the purpose of this form is only collection of information to enable Government of India to plan for return of Indians from abroad and does not automatically entitle a seat on a flight to India.

It said, “This form is to be filled for a single individual at a time. For families a separate form may be filled for each member. Similarly, for companies, a separate form may be filled for each employee.”

“All rules and regulations of Government of UAE on departure and Government of India on arrival will need to be strictly followed, especially those related to Covid-19,” said the tweet.

Residents are being asked to furnish details such as passport details, place of residence- both in India and the UAE, nearest airport in India, compelling reason for traveling bank to India, and status of Covid-19 tests.

1/2 Registration in database of Indian nationals wishing to travel back to India under Covid 19 situations pic.twitter.com/0iN3w311Rh — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 29, 2020

2/2) People wishing to register may follow the link https://t.co/BqTnl786qA, pls bear with us if it takes some time for the page to load due to high traffic. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 29, 2020

Stranded Indian expatriates and visitors in the UAE can now register their interest to return home on the online portal https://www.cgidubai.gov.in/covid_register/