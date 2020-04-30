Coronavirus : Modi Govt disburses Rs 17,986 crore to farmers during lockdown period

Agriculture and farmers have additionally been affected by the lockdown carried out to stop the unfold of coronaviruses. But the federal government had introduced monetary help to assist the farmers.

The central authorities had introduced to assist the farmers below the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan). Now Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated that the PM farmer has drastically benefited the farmers even throughout the coronovirus epidemic. According to him, the ministry has transferred Rs 17,990 crore below this scheme to 9.39 crore farmers since March 24. Tomar has stated that the coronavirus is not going to have an effect on the agricultural sector.

The Agriculture Minister additionally assured that the agri sector will develop and this sector will contribute to the general improvement of the nationwide financial system.

What is PM Kisan Yojana

The Government of India ensures 100% cash to farmers below PM Kisan. Under this scheme, monetary help of Rs 6,000 is given to all farmer households throughout the nation in three equal installments of Rs 2000-2000 each 4 months (three in a 12 months). Since the inception of the scheme until date, a complete of 71000 crore rupees monetary help has been given to farmers throughout the nation.