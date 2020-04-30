Coronavirus patient who escaped from isolation ward found dead

A coronavirus patient who has escaped from the isolation ward was found dead. The shocking incident is reported from Surat in Gujarat.

The patient aged 50 had escaped from an isolation ward in a civil hospital, two days ago. His dead body was found on a bench outside the hospital on Thursday morning.

Preliminary inquiry and CCTV footage of the hospital indicate that the man did not go outside the hospital campus. The man got admitted to the hospital on April 21 after he tested positive for coronavirus. The man “secretly” walked out of the COVID ward on the night of April 28 and disappeared.

His wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the same hospital and she is currently undergoing treatment at the medical facility.