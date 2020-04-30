Coronavirus : UAE reports 549 new cases of COVID19 , 9 deaths

A total of 549 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, raising the total number of COVID-19 infections to 11,929, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.

Nine more deaths have also been reported, taking the country’s death toll to 98, Dr. Amna Al Dhahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson for the UAE government, said during the media briefing.

The UAE on Wednesday that 148 patients had fully recovered from COVID-19 after receiving the necessary medical care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,329.

The announcement was made during the regular media briefing held in Abu Dhabi, wherein Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, and Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, provided an update on coronavirus-related developments and measures taken to mitigate its impact.