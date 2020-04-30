Covid-19 Updates: 1718 new cases of coronavirus reported in India

The Union Health Ministry has updated the cases of coronavirus in the country. As per the released data 1718 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 31,787 which includes 8,325 recovered cases. 67 people had died due the pandemic in the last 24 hours. The death toll rised to 1074.

The number of hotspot districts in India reduced to 129 from 170, and the number of infection-free districts or green zones also decreased from 325 to 307.

The Union Home Ministry has announced that the new guidelines to fight COVID-19 pandemic will come into effect from May 4.