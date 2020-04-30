DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 552 new cases reported in UAE

Apr 30, 2020, 04:58 pm IST

 

The  Ministry of Health and Prevention  has updated the data on coronavirus infection in UAE. As per the data released by the ministry 552 new cases of  coronavirus were reported in the country.  100 people were recovered.

The total number of Covid-19  cases  in the country rised to  12,481. The total recoveries stand at 2,429. 7 People had died in UAE in the last 24 hours due to the pandemic. The death toll has reached at 105.  Till now  27,000  Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country.

Dubai had on Sunday eased the 24-hour movement restrictions in Naif and Al Ras areas after no new cases were recorded in the densely populated areas in two days.

 

