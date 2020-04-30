Flydubai makes important announcement

Dubai bases budget airline company, Flydubai has announced that the regular passenger flight services by the company will be suspended till May 20.

Special flights, that will be announced by the government, will be available during the period to repatriate visitors and residents to their home countries, it clarified.

“Ticket bookings have been temporarily halted on our website. We are monitoring the situation closely and will constantly update any change in the flight extensions,” said a flydubai spokesperson to Arabic daily, Emarat Al Youm.